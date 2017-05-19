close
﻿
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 18:22
Setback for Justice CS Karnan, Supreme Court refuses to hear plea for recall of six months jail term

New Delhi: In a big setback to Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept for hearing a plea of recall of his six-month jail term for contempt of court.

The petition was held as "not maintainable" by the apex court registry.

Karnan, through his lawyers, had moved the apex court seeking recall of the May 9 order of the seven-judge bench which had held him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to six months imprisonment by ordering the West Bengal police to take him into custody forthwith.

Karnan has not yet been arrested.

