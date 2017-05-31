Setback for Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav as Bharat Petroleum issues notice to him over petrol pump license

Patna: In a setback to Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap, Bharat Petroleum has issued a notice to him.

The notice was issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to seek an explanation by Tej Pratap over petrol pump license.

The oil corporation has sought Tej Pratap's explanation on how he acquired the license.

The BPCL officials have given him 15-day to file a reply.