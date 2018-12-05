हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Setback for NDA in Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha may walk out of alliance on Thursday

Kushwaha will announce the decision to end the alliance with the BJP at a public meeting in Motihari on Thursday.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) supremo Upendra Kushwaha is expected to walk out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday. According to sources, a decision in this regard was taken at ‘Chintan Shivir’, key meeting of RLSP leaders on Wednesday.

The sources further said that Kushwaha will announce the decision to end the alliance with the BJP at a public meeting in Motihari on Thursday. The ‘Chintan Shivir’ was held at Valmikinagar.

This comes just days after Kushwaha targeted the BJP leadership, claiming he had sought time with Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was denied the same.

The RLSP chief had said, “I do not know why neither Shah (Amit) nor Modi (Narendra) gave me an appointment. They may have had other preoccupations. But there are other modes of communication. There could have been at least a phone call.”

Last month, Kushwaha had alleged that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar was trying to poach his MLAs.

He had said, “Nitish Kumar ji has been trying to poach MLAs. He has come down to destroying Upendra Kushwaha and his party, but he cannot cause any damage to me. He is a part of the NDA and so are we, he should not do such things.”

Speculations have also been rife over Kushwaha inclining towards the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, among other smaller parties.

The speculations had been triggered following a meeting between Kushwaha and leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, who has been at the helm of RJD affairs since party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction in fodder scam cases.

Suggesting that political discussions took place during the meeting, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi had told mediapersons that “meetings are always positive”.

