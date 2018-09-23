हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Setback for Shivpal as Mulayam shares stage with son Akhilesh at Samajwadi Party rally

Shivpal Yadav had earlier claimed that he has the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Play

NEW DELHI: In a big setback to senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, his elder brother and party patriarch Mulayam Singh on Sunday shared the stage with his estranged son and now party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in the national capital.

SP founder Mulayam sharing the same platform as party president Akhilesh was seen as a big blow to Shivpal Yadav who had recently floated his own political outfit.

After floating the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, Shivpal Yadav had claimed that he has the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal had even expressed his desire to field Mulayam as his party candidate from Mainpuri if the latter agreed.

After attending the concluding event of a SP cycle rally at the Jantar Mantar here, the SP patriarch told party workers to make sure that the Samajwadi Party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh and have a share in Delhi politics.

He also urged the party workers not to indulge in corruption and asserted that the country, farmers and youth will be empowered only when the SP gets stronger.

"There are over two crore unemployed people in the country. I asked the Prime Minister what happened to the promise of providing jobs and Rs 15 lakh to everybody. I told him that he cheated the people and formed the government based on lies. There is no difference between what Samajwadi Party promises and its actions," Mulayam said.

Mulayam also urged his son Akhilesh to ''involve women in various committees and have them at various party levels starting from the block." 

Demanding a caste census in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Social justice in the state is possible only when there is a caste census."

He alleged that hospitals in the state treat patients based on their cast and, the police take action after determining the caste of the complainants.

Akhilesh Yadav wondered whether demonetization has helped in checking corruption and flow of back money. He also alleged that 50,000 farmers have committed suicide till now and lakhs of factories have been closed down.

"There are no employment opportunities. Sugarcane farmers are an unhappy lot as their dues are still pending and the chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) says that excess production of sugarcane causes diabetes.

"The Chief Minister urges people to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' to get rid of monkeys. But 2019 will determine who flees and who stays," he said.

On the row over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, Akhilesh Yadav demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe and said that without it the truth would not come out. 

(With PTI inputs)

