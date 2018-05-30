हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fridge explosion

Seven injured as fridge explodes at house in Kolhapur

A police official has blamed short circuit for the explosion.

Seven injured as fridge explodes at house in Kolhapur
Representational image

Mumbai: Seven people were injured when a refrigerator exploded in a house in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district this morning, a police official said.

The blast occurred around 7.30 am in the rented house in Kolhapur's Shiroli area, located about 370 km from here, apparently due to a short-circuit behind the fridge, he said.

Those who sustained injuries included two women and a minor girl, he said.

The victims were admitted to a local hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The MIDC Police has initiated a probe into the incident, he added.

Tags:
Fridge explosionFridge blast

Must Watch