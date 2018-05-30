Seven injured as fridge explodes at house in Kolhapur

Mumbai: Seven people were injured when a refrigerator exploded in a house in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district this morning, a police official said.

The blast occurred around 7.30 am in the rented house in Kolhapur's Shiroli area, located about 370 km from here, apparently due to a short-circuit behind the fridge, he said.

Those who sustained injuries included two women and a minor girl, he said.

The victims were admitted to a local hospital and they were reported to be out of danger, the official said.

The MIDC Police has initiated a probe into the incident, he added.