Seven militants killed as four Pakistan-aided infiltration bids foiled in 48 hours: Army

Srinagar: Three militants and a jawan were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district today, as the Army foiled yet another infiltration attempt.

According to the Army, four infiltration bids, aided by Pakistani forces, have been thwarted along the LoC in north Kashmir in the last 48 hours, in which seven militants were killed while a jawan also lost his life.

The Army has foiled multiple attempts made by the Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC, the Army's Northern Command said in a statement on Thursday.

"In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at the Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," the statement said.

Large quantities of arms, ammunition and war-like stores have been recovered, it said.

According to the statement, three militants were killed in the Naugam sector today, while four were killed in the Machhil sector yesterday.

The statement said that an anti-infiltration operation was in progress in Uri sector, while in Gurez, armed intruders ran back leaving rucksacks behind.

The Army statement said the intruders were being provided active support, including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistani army posts on the LoC to assist them to enter the Kashmir valley.

With these four operations, the Army has thwarted six infiltration attempts along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

On May 26, the Army had claimed to have killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into the Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector, the next day, when they attempted to sneak into the valley.

The Northern Command claimed that in the current year, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders have been eliminated along the LoC.

"Relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan," the statement said.