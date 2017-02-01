Seven policemen killed in landmine blast in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: At least seven police personnel were killed and five injured in a landmine blast triggered by suspected Maoists in Odisha's Koraput district on Wednesday, police said.
Police said the incident took place on National Highway 26 at Mungabhumi village under Pottangi police station on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, when the personnel were travelling in a van to Cuttack for training.
"Seven personnel of the district police have been killed while five injured in the landmine blast. They were going for training as assistant drivers," Koraput Superintendent of Police Charan Singh Meena told IANS.
The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.
The blast comes just about two weeks before the three-tier panchayat polls in the state. Maoists have given boycott call in Malkangiri district and other extremist-affected districts.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described the incident as "an act of cowardice" and expressed his condolence to the deceased families.
"Strongly condemn the cowardly act & condole martyrdom of police personnel in the landmine blast. My deep sympathies with bereaved families," tweeted Patnaik.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Watch - President Pranab Mukherjee's budget session speech at Parliament
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS