Seven political parties seek Election Commission's registration

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, at least seven political parties have sought registration from the Election Commission (EC) in the recent past, officials said on Tuesday.

The organisations are - Bhartiya Vikash Dal United, Loktantrik Jan Swaraj Party, National Awami United Party, Purvanchal Navnirman Party, Rashtriya Janshakti Samaj Party, Sakala Janula Party and Swatantra Party (Jan).

The Commission had last registered 22 political parties in November 2018.

At present, there are over 1,900 registered parties in the country, out of which only a few are recognised by the EC, the polls watchdog.

Out of the recognised parties, seven are national parties, while 59 are state parties.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in the middle of this year.