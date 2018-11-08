Several flights delayed from Mumbai airport after Air India transport workers' strike

In the face of a strike by the ground staff of Air India, several flights from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) were delayed on Thursday morning.

The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) are on a strike at the Mumbai airport since Wednesday night.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Air India said that the permanent employees of the airline have been deputed to normalise the flights. It further added that the early morning flights from Mumbai were delayed by two hours.

"Air India's permanent employees have been deputed to normalise the flights. Only early morning flights from Mumbai for delayed by 2 hours," said Air India.

Earlier speaking to ANI, an Air India spokesperson had said that they were assessing the situation and making efforts to minimise the delays or disruption of flights.

"Due to a sudden industrial situation at Mumbai airport by AIATSL employees, some flights have got delayed. We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption," said the Air India spokesperson.

A flag carrier airline, Air India has its headquarters in the national capital. The airline is owned by Air India Limited which is a government-owned enterprise. Air India operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.