Himachal Pradesh

Several rescued, around 200 still stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

Nearly 200 people on Wednesday are still stranded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

ANI photo

Shimla: Nearly 200 people on Wednesday are still stranded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

Two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) have been deployed in Bhuntar. The ALH rescued seven people from Patsio on Tuesday, five from Bara-Lacha Pass and14 people from Stingri on Wednesday. It dropped 1000 food packets for those stranded in Rohtang.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has rescued the 35 IIT Roorkee students who went missing in Lahaul Spiti while returning after trekking from Hampta trekking pass in Kullu. The students are at Mountaineering Institute in Manali.

Two Israeli nationals - Nitzan Shmueli and Nimrod Pitussi - have also been rescued in a private helicopter from Jammu's Kurgiakh.

Most of the 600 roads of the state reopened after being blocked following the recent snowfall, officials said. An official of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said most of the 600 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali road, of the state, have been reopened.

He also said about 300 people stranded at various places of Lahaul and Spiti district have been rescued. Around 200 people are still stranded there, the official added.

Keylog Sub Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi said eight persons, hailing from West Bengal, were airlifted to safer places in Stingri in Lahaul district and Bhuntar in Kullu district on Wednesday by 11 am, while five were airlifted to Stingri on Tuesday evening.

Five of total eight persons airlifted on Wednesday have been taken to Bhuntar in adjoining Kullu district in IAF helicopters directly, he added.

Negi told PTI that two IAF helicopters are continuously airlifting people stranded in various areas including Koksar and Baralacha.

The weather conditions are favourable now and BRO personnel are on their job to clear the roads of debris, he said hoping that most of the roads would be opened by Thursday morning, the SDM said.

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under heavy showers since the last few days. Landslides were reported in several parts of the state with many roads getting blocked. Rivers in the state were flowing at danger levels with authorities on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies)

Himachal Pradesh Lahaul Spiti district Himachal snowfall

