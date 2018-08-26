हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Railways

Several vacancies in Railways; Recruitment on for 64000 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots, various categories of technicians for Railways

This recruitment is being conducted through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). 

In a good news for those looking for jobs, the Indian Railways is conducting recruitment for various posts. This includes about sixty four thousand posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and various categories of technicians (i.e. Group’C’ posts) and about sixty three thousand posts of Level-1 like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc., (erstwhile Group-D). 

This recruitment is being conducted through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Railways is also conducting recruitment for 8619 constables and 1120 sub-inspectors in Railway Protection Force (RPF), the recruitment for which is being done by Director General of RPF.

For Group’C’ posts, about 47 lakh candidates have applied whereas for Level-1 posts about 1.89 crore candidates have applied. For constables and sub-inspectors in RPF, about 58 lakh and 14 lakh candidates have applied, respectively.

Certain instances have come to light where it has been found that certain unscrupulous people were attempting to cheat aspiring candidates by fraudulently claiming that there is a quota of the Minister of Railways through which they can get selected on paying a bribe. It was learnt that about Rs 93 lakh was collected by a group of private persons from candidates in Maharashtra especially in Vasai. 

Accordingly, Railways lodged an FIR with Mumbai Police at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA) Police Station under sections 419, 420 and 34 of IPC.  Mumbai Police has promptly arrested two accused for the offence and further investigations are on. 

The recruitment for the posts is based on Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) which are being taken in selected centres spread all over India. The centres have CCTV cameras, secured internet connection etc. 

Railways has re-iterated that the process of recruitment is by rule and merit and that it has not nominated any agent, coaching centers, intermediary or any other persons/institutes for recruitment, and therefore, any such persons/institutes found to be giving such false promises must be reported to the nearest Police Station and/or Indian Railways.

