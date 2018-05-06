Sex racket busted in Bihar’s Katihar; at least 32, including minors, arrested

A major sex racket has been busted by Bihar Police in Katihar. At least 32 people, including women, were arrested by the police as the prostitution racket was busted. The arrested include three minor girls who were part of the racket.

According to Prabhat Khabar, the sex racket was busted by the police in Gulab Bagh area of Katihar. The operation was conducted by Purnea police following a tip-off. They were informed that a prostitution racket was being operated in the area, which is often visited by traders.

After getting the information, the police formed a team and raided the suspected spot. The authorities are trying to ascertain the real identity of all the men and women arrested in the racket.

Once their identity is confirmed, the police will present them before the court for further action.