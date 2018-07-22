हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sex racket operating on mobile app busted in residential society in Ranchi, 4 couples arrested

Sunny Sharad

A high-profile sex racket has been busted in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, where flesh trade was being done in the name of an app-based room booking service. The racket was being operated in a housing society is a residential area.

The police raided the place following complaints by residents of the society and recovered several objectionable materials. Four couples, along with a person involved in the crime, were arrested by the police.

The racket was being run in Vrinda Palace society of the state capital. The couples arrested are between the age group of 20-25. The complex used for the purpose was the commercial unit of the society.

It was given for commercial purposes by the builder to a person who ran a hotel business in the complex. Unmarried couples could use the mobile app to book rooms. According to the residents, the business was being run at the complex for almost two months, but residents came to know about the same only after a signboard was installed.

