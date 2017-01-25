Sexist remarks row: Vinay Katiyar, Sharad Yadav's remarks unacceptable, says Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the remarks made by senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar that there were "prettier star campaigners" in his party than Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are unacceptable.

While condemning Katiyar's statement, the Union Minister also disapproved of Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav's statement that a "vote's prestige is bigger than that of a daughter".

Remarks of both Vinay Katiyar and Sharad Yadav are totally unacceptable, condemn it, Naidu said.

Katiya, a BJP from Uttar Pradesh, today courted huge controversy when he was asked to comment on Priyanka being named as one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The BJP Rajya Sabha member told media: "It doesn't make any difference. We have far more prettier women, heroines as star campaigners."

Under attack, Katiyar, later said, "I have huge respect for women...I haven't said anything wrong. I was only replying to a journalist's question. Priyanka is like my niece."

The firebrand BJP leader said, "I only said beauty does not get votes and what is wrong if someone is beautiful."

Reacting to Katiyar's statement, Congress president Sonia Gandhi's daughter said, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar has "exposed the mindset" of his party with his alleged sexist remarks against her.

Katiyar's comment comes a day after Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav made a sexist remark.

Meanwhile, Yadav landed himself in controversy with remarks that a "vote's prestige is bigger than that of a daughter".

The former JD(U) chief made the remarks at a function in Patna to emphasise the importance of votes.

"The importance of the ballot paper has to be told to everyone and everywhere ... Vote's prestige is bigger than the prestige of a daughter. If daughter's prestige is compromised, it will only affect a village and an area but if the vote's prestige is compromised or sold then it impacts the entire nation and the province," he said.