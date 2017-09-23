Shabbir Shah in touch with Hafiz Saeed, received hawala money from Pakistan to promote terrorism, says ED chargeheet

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah and accused him of being in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed.

The Kashmiri separatist leader speaks to Saeed on phone to discuss Kashmir issue, and had telephonic conversation with the 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind in January 2017, the ED charge sheet says, news agency ANI reported.

The ED filed the charge sheet against Shah, a suspected hawala dealer in connection with a 2005 money laundering case filed against him for alleged terror financing.

The final report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma, also named the alleged hawala dealer Mohammed Alsam Wani, who is in judicial custody along with Shah.

Shah was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering.

Shah was arrested by the ED a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a case of alleged terror funding in the Valley to fuel unrest.

Investigating agencies like the NIA have cracked down on Hurriyat leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law -- Altaf Ahmed Shah, also known as Altaf Fantoosh -- and six other Kashmiri separatists.

Wani had then claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah, following which the ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the duo. The agency had arrested Wani on August 6.