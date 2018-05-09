Shahjahanpur woman alleges sexual assault by BJP MLA’s son, claims threat to life

A woman in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. The woman has also alleged that she has been getting death threats since making the allegations against the BJP leader’s son.

According to the lawyer of the woman, Avdhesh Singh, some miscreants threatened her with dire consequences if she did not take the complaint back. “Goons came to her house and told her to take back the complaint or else they would kill her,” he said.

The woman had earlier sat on a dharna demanding action against the BJP MLA’s son, who she accused of sexually assaulting her.

This comes close on the heels of the Unnao rape case involving BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The incident grabbed headlines first when the alleged victim made an attempt to commit suicide outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shortly after the incident, reports of her father dying in police custody in Unnao came to light. This led to massive outrage in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country with calls for action against the accused BJP leader.

Though Sengar claimed innocence and alleged that he was being framed because of a dispute with the complainant’s family, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.

Later, sources in CBI said that the BJP leader might be made to undergo a potency test. He was also likely to be subjected to a lie-detector test as he was repeatedly changing his statements to the CBI.

In April, the ‘Y’ category security given to Sengar was removed following the outrage.

Sengar's arrest came after the Allahabad High Court rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was influencing the "law-and-order machinery". "The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar had said.