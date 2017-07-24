close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking Chinese Army is hard: Beijing on Dokalam stand-off

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 10:50
Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking Chinese Army is hard: Beijing on Dokalam stand-off

Beijing: Amid a dragging stand-off on the border between the two Asian giants, China on Monday warned India not to underestimate the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and reiterated that Indian troops should pull back from the Dokalam area.

"Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the PLA is hard," ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a briefing, adding that its ability to defend China`s territory and sovereignty had "constantly strengthened".

The official statement comes after a Chinese daily on June 21 warned India to be ready for war and lose even its own territory if it did not pull back troops.

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with India over Dokalam stand-off, the Chinese media outlets have been issuing provoking statements.

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Dokalam area, the PLA also conducted live-fire exercises in Tibet.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit Beijing to attend the BRICS NSA's meeting on July 27-28.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The Indian Army is ready for a long haul in holding onto its position in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction, notwithstanding China ratcheting up rhetoric against India demanding pulling back of its troops.

The Indian soldiers deployed in the disputed area have pitched in tents, in an indication that they are unlikely to retreat unless there was reciprocity from China's PLA personnel in ending the face-off at an altitude of around 10,000 feet in the Sikkim section.

A steady line of supplies is being maintained for the soldiers at the site, official sources said, signalling that Indian Army is not going to wilt under any pressure from China.

TAGS

DokalamChinaIndiaSikkimPeoples Liberation ArmyBhutanIndian Army

From Zee News

DSP Ayub Pandith lynching: Main accused killed in encounter, 20 other arrested, informs IG Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

DSP Ayub Pandith lynching: Main accused killed in encounter...

Snooty, world&#039;s oldest captive manatee, is no more - South Florida Museum mourns his death
Environment

Snooty, world's oldest captive manatee, is no more - S...

Honor 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 5: A comparison
Mobiles

Honor 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 5: A comparison

US biologists discover three new toad species
Environment

US biologists discover three new toad species

PM Modi condoles ex-ISRO chief&#039;s death, says his contribution to India&#039;s space programme will never be forgotten
Space

PM Modi condoles ex-ISRO chief's death, says his contr...

JNU VC urges Centre to install Army tank on campus as &#039;symbol of patriotism&#039;
India

JNU VC urges Centre to install Army tank on campus as...

Reliance Jio wants to provide free Wi-Fi to 3 crore college students across India
Technology

Reliance Jio wants to provide free Wi-Fi to 3 crore college...

Afghanistan: Suicide car bomb attack kills 12, injures 10 in Kabul
World

Afghanistan: Suicide car bomb attack kills 12, injures 10 i...

Sasikala, Abdul Karim Telgi had special treatment inside Bengaluru jail, confirm officials
BengaluruIndia

Sasikala, Abdul Karim Telgi had special treatment inside Be...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens

Congress has a reel issue

DNA Edit | Pranab-da: An unbelievable journey

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately