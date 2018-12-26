हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar attacks PM Narendra Modi; heaps praises on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul

Pawar on Tuesday also lauded Sonia and Rahul, saying people should respect them as they are working with the same sentiment of serving the poor. 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He attacked PM Modi for accusing the Gandhi family of ruining the country.

Pawar on Tuesday also lauded Sonia and Rahul, saying people should respect them as they are working with the same sentiment of serving the poor. He said that generations of the Gandhi and the Nehru family have contributed to the nation's development and have made sacrifices.

"Generations of Gandhi-Nehru family have contributed to country's development and made sacrifices. If today, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are working with the same sentiment of serving the poor then we should respect them. But PM Narendra Modi only says that one family ruined the country," said Pawar.

He said that people should feel "proud of them" as they continue to serve the poor despite the assassination of late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Launching a broadside at the ruling BJP, Pawar alleged the saffron outfit was pitting communities against each other as it did nothing on the development front as was promised to the people.

The NCP leader was speaking at an event in Satara district, around 300km from Mumbai. He said some lawyers have raised doubts if the 16 per cent quota granted to Marathas in jobs and education in Maharashtra will stand the scrutiny of the law and said the government should ensure the reservation sustains.

Attacking Modi for targeting the Gandhis, the Maratha strongman said the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru spent years in jail during the British rule, while Indira Gandhi protected interests of the poor when in power. "Such sacrifice by a family. Indira Gandhi was killed. Rajiv Gandhi was killed. We should feel proud if Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi are continuing to serve the poor notwithstanding these two killings. "But the prime minister only talks about one family ruining (the country)," the former Maharashtra chief minister told the gathering.

"You (Modi) were in power in Gujarat. Innocents were killed there. What you did there? People were burnt but (you) did nothing," added Pawar, who quit the Congress and formed the NCP in June 1999. He also raised questions over the recent acquittal of 22 accused, most of them policemen, in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife and an aide in Gujarat in 2005-06.

"What kind of state it is? Is it a state of the law? Is it a state that protects the interest of the common people? The power is in the hands of such people," he said.

On the issue of Maratha reservation, Pawar said some lawyers have told him that they had doubts whether the quota law would stand legally. "I am not a lawyer. I spoke to some lawyers I will definitely speak to experts after going back to Mumbai and try to understand it (the issue)," he added.

On senior Congress leader D Y Patil joining the NCP, Pawar said the former had evinced interest in working with him. "Patil has been expressing interest in working with me for the past six months. He said he did not want any post and joined (the NCP)," the 78-year-old veteran parliamentarian added.

with PTI inputs

Sharad PawarNarendra ModiSonia GandhiRahul Gandhi

