Sharad Yadav faction to approach Election Commission over JD-U symbol

Patna: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) faction led by Sharad Yadav is to approach the Election Commission to stake claim over the party symbol `arrow`, a party leader said.

"We will soon knock on the door of the Election Commission to stake claim over the party symbol `arrow` and inform (people) that the real party is with him (Sharad), not with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," senior JD-U leader Arun Srivastav, who is considered close to Sharad Yadav, said.

"The real JD-U belongs to Sharad Yadav and party units in different states across India are with him," Srivastav said.

"It is Sharad Yadav who formed the JD-U, not Nitish Kumar," said Srivastav, who was last week removed as the party`s General Secretary by JD-U president Nitish Kumar.

The JD-U last month split into two factions — one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by Sharad Yadav — after the Chief Minister dumped the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress, and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government.

The Sharad Yadav-led JD-U is holding its Jan Adalat meeting at S.K. Memorial near historic Gandhi Maidan, a common man`s locality here.

According to former JD-U minister Ramai Ram, a Sharad Yadav supporter, his meeting is open for all.

Sharad Yadav is also likely to announce his decision to attend Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad`s "Desh Bachao BJP Bhagao" rally here on August 27.

The Nitish Kumar faction is holding a national executive meeting at his official residence. According to JD-U leaders, 70 MLAs, two Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs attended the meeting.

JD-U leaders close to Nitish Kumar have repeatedly said the party would act against Sharad Yadav if he attends the RJD rally.