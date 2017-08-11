close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sharad Yadav free to choose his path: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

His remarks came a day after former party President Sharad Yadav declared he was still with the Grand Alliance of the RJD and Congress.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 16:04
Sharad Yadav free to choose his path: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that senior party leader Sharad Yadav, who has expressed himself against the alliance between his party and the BJP in the state, is free to choose his path.

"The party has taken a decision with everyone`s consensus. He (Sharad Yadav) is free to make his own decisions," Nitish Kumar told reporters outside Parliament.

His remarks came a day after former party President Sharad Yadav declared he was still with the Grand Alliance of the RJD and Congress.

"I still stand with Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) that was given a mandate by 11 crore people in Bihar in the 2015 assembly polls to rule for five years," Yadav had told the media after landing at the Patna airport from Delhi.

Nitish Kumar, President of the Janata Dal-United, on July 26 resigned as the Chief Minister of the state dumping the 20-month-old Grand Alliance comprising the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). 

He again took oath as the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP on July 27.

The JD-U President also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss developmental issues of the state and said that he will come back again this month to have a detailed meeting.

TAGS

BiharBJPChief Minister Nitish KumarSharad YadavParliamentPrime Minister Narendra Modi

From Zee News

Blue Whale Challenge, Choking Game and other deadly online crazes
India

Blue Whale Challenge, Choking Game and other deadly online...

Myanmar sends hundreds of troops to Rakhine as tension rises: Sources
World

Myanmar sends hundreds of troops to Rakhine as tension rise...

Hike messenger acquires startup firm Creo
Technology

Hike messenger acquires startup firm Creo

WorldAsia

Bomb kills three, wounds 26 in North-West Pakistan: officia...

Ayodhya dispute: SC grants 3 months for translation of historic documents, final hearing on Dec 5
Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya dispute: SC grants 3 months for translation of hist...

No compromise with Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s special status: Mehbooba Mufti
India

No compromise with Jammu and Kashmir's special status:...

Fire breaks out inside Air India office at Bangladesh airport
WorldAsia

Fire breaks out inside Air India office at Bangladesh airpo...

Doklam row: Armed forces are prepared to face any eventuality, Arun Jaitley assures Lok Sabha
India

Doklam row: Armed forces are prepared to face any eventuali...

TTV Dinakaran is 420: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy
Tamil Nadu

TTV Dinakaran is 420: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Beyond fault lines: The EC has conducted itself admirably in RS elections

Cloud over Land Acquisition Act

The N Korea-US stand-off shows no signs of de-escalation

DNA Edit | Trailblazer Shah: BJP president has galvanised the party

India lags in pharma innovation