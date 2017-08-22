close
Sharad Yadav named convener of panel to 'save composite culture'

Opposition parties including the Congress on Monday formed a committee with rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav as the convener to take forward their campaign to "save the country's composite culture".

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 00:19

New Delhi: Opposition parties including the Congress on Monday formed a committee with rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav as the convener to take forward their campaign to "save the country's composite culture".

Congress leader Anand Sharma, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, Trinamool Congress' Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, NCP's Tariq Anwar, BSP's Veer Singh and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav are among members of the committee, said informed sources. 

The decision to form the committee was taken at the 'Sajha Virasat Bachao Sammelan' held here on August 17 and attended by 14 parties. 

The meeting had been convened by Sharad Yadav, who has opposed JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to dump poll allies RJD and the Congress to form government in alliance with the BJP. 
 

Sharad YadavSave composite cultureTrinamool CongressCongressCPI-MNCPSajha Virasat Bachao Sammelan

