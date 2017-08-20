close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sharad Yadav no match for Nitish Kumar: BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao

Rao further stated that Yadav is only remembered for making atrocious comments against women, asserting there is no political grasp that he has that he challenge Nitish Kumar.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 10:56
Sharad Yadav no match for Nitish Kumar: BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday displayed their firm support for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid the power tussle with rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, saying that the latter has absolutely had no locus of his own.

Speaking to ANI here, BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Firstly, the issue of Sharad Yadav is an internal matter of JD(U), BJP has nothing to do with it. But as a political observer, I can say that Nitish Kumar had been the real leader of his party and Sharad Yadav absolutely had no a locus of his own."

Rao further stated that Yadav is only remembered for making atrocious comments against women, asserting there is no political grasp that he has that he challenge Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) had reiterated that party leader Sharad Yadav will face action if he attends Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's rally.

JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said, "Our general secretary ( K.C. Tyagi) has clearly stated that if he (Sharad Yadav) attends Lalu's rally, then he should be ready to face serious consequences."

JD (U) leader KC Tyagi had said that the party has not acted against Yadav for his "anti-party activities" because of his seniority and long association with the party.

"If he attends RJD chief Lalu Prasad's rally here on August 27, he will cross the Lakshman Rekha," he said, and hinted at action against him.

TAGS

BJPJanata Dal (United)Chief Minister Nitish KumarSharad Yadav

From Zee News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his...

AfricaWorld

South African minister Mduduzi Manana resigns after assault...

UP: Minor gangraped by cop, father dies of shock
Uttar PradeshIndia

UP: Minor gangraped by cop, father dies of shock

Pakistan must ensure its soil is not used for terror activities: US commander General Joseph Votel
World

Pakistan must ensure its soil is not used for terror activi...

Odisha: 21 ganja smugglers arrested in Koraput
OdishaIndia

Odisha: 21 ganja smugglers arrested in Koraput

Utkal Express derailment: Trains on Meerut line cancelled, diverted; routes to be cleared by 7 PM
India

Utkal Express derailment: Trains on Meerut line cancelled,...

Sharad Yadav embarrassing himself by revolting against NDA merger: JD (U)
Bihar

Sharad Yadav embarrassing himself by revolting against NDA...

Uttar Pradesh: Rural women want to work, visit parlours and watch news, says survey
India

Uttar Pradesh: Rural women want to work, visit parlours and...

Rajasthan: No toilet at home, court grants divorce to woman
IndiaRajasthan

Rajasthan: No toilet at home, court grants divorce to woman

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Articles of national discontent

'Fear also teaches us and makes us alert'

Tale of greed in the world of climate finances

Trade ties and Chinese threat bring India, Taiwan closer

British India’s association with chattel slavery