Shashi Tharoor alleges 'malicious distortion' of his 'good Hindu' remark on Ram temple

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday condemned the “malicious distortion” of his remark on “good Hindu”. Facing attack for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with his remark on Ram temple, Tharoor alleged that his statement was distorted “by some media in the service of political masters”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress MP from Kerala said, “I condemn the malicious distortion of my words by some media in the service of political masters. I said: “most Hindus would want a temple at what they believe to be Ram’s birthplace. But no good Hindu would want it to be built by destroying another’s place of worship”.”

Some reports had quoted Tharoor as saying that no good Hindu wants Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tharoor has claimed that what he said at a literary event was in response to a question seeking his personal opinion on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“I was asked for my personal opinion at a literary festival & gave it as such. I am not a Spokesperson for my party & did not claim to be speaking for @incindia,” the Congress leader tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on Tharoor following his remark. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that he was “astonished” with the opinion of the Congress leader on Ram temple.

“Astonished that Shashi Tharoor believes that true Hindus don't want a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This could be a view of Tharoor or Rahul Gandhi, not of people. This shows how cut off they are from reality and how they only become Hindu during elections,” said the Union Minister.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had also attacked Tharoor over his comment, referring to him as a "neech aadmi". Swamy said, "There is a charge-sheet against him, what can we say on the statement of such a person. Woh neech aadmi hai."