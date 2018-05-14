Charged with abetment to suicide, Shashi Tharoor says will stay off Twitter, throws in a new word 'epicaricacy'

NEW DELHI: Just hours after Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case, the Congress leader on Monday informed his Twitter followers that he will be staying off the microblogging site for a while.

Throwing in a new word to the Twitterati, Tharoor coined 'epicaricacy'. "Staying off @Twitter for a while -- one encounters too much epicaricacy!" he tweeted. Epicaricasy means deriving pleasure from the misfortune of others, the Congress leader's tweet further informed.

Staying off @Twitter for a while -- one encounters too much epicaricacy! pic.twitter.com/znaj8vUl0R — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

Shortly after the development in Pushkar death case, Tharoor took to Twitter and called the chargesheet 'preposterous'. He added that he 'intends to contest it vigorously'.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ years of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police.

The Congress leader said questioned the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police pointed out the delay of the chargesheet filing which took place more than four years after the death was reported.

"In October 2017, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone and now in six months they say that I have abetted a suicide. Unbelievable!" Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the police filed a chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, holding Tharoor as an accused in the case.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on January 17, 2014.