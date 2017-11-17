Shashi Tharoor should study history, says his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia – Know why

NEW DELHI: It seems Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's 'valourous maharajas' comment hasn't gone down well with another party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Taking strong objection to Tharoor's remark, Scindia said, "I think he should study history, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past."

Amid a row over film 'Padmavati', former union minister Shashi Tharoor claimed on Thursday that the "so called valourous maharajas" had scurried to accommodate themselves when the British "trampled" over their honour and were now after a filmmaker claiming prestige was at stake.

At an event here Tharoor was asked why his book, 'An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India', had a "whiff of victimhood" when he holds that Indians had connived with the English.

"It is (our fault) and I say so. I actually don't take the mantle of victimhood. In about half a dozen places in the book, I am harsh enough on us... Some British reviewers said 'Why doesn't he explain why the British conquered?' And it's a fair question...," Tharoor said.

"In fact, every single one of these so called valorous maharajas, who today are after a Mumbai filmmaker because their honour is at stake, they were less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling all over it. They scurried to accommodate themselves. So let's face it, there is no question, that we were complicit," he said.