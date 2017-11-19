Shashi Tharoor uses Miss World's surname 'Chhillar' to attack govt over demonetisation, draws NCW ire

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's attempt to attack the Centre over demonetisation using the surname of new Miss World Manushi Chhillar has backfired.

"What a mistake to demonetise our currency. BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World," the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote on micro-blogging site, apparently punning on the word 'chillar', which in Hindi means 'loose change'.

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe, look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Condemning Tharoor's comment, the National Commission for Women on Sunday issued a summon him over his 'derogatory' remark.

It also demanded that he should apologise for allegedly degrading the achievement of Chhillar.

"NCW India will summon Shashi Tharoor to commission on his derogatory and degrading tweet on our pride Manushi Chhillar. She got fame and name to the country by winning Miss World crown," the commission said on Twitter.

Accusing Tharoor of degrading the achievement of Chhillar, a medical student who hails from Haryana, the NCW asked whether the Congress leader will call his own daughter a "chillar".

"He must apologise immediately," it said.

@NCWIndia will summon @ShashiTharoor to commission on his derogatory and degrading tweet on our pride @ManushiChhillar She got fame and name to country by winning #MissWorld crown — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Tharoor apologised, stressing that no offence was meant to the "bright young girl".

"Guess the pun is the lowest form of humour and the bilingual pun lower still. Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer I've separately praised. Please, chill," he tweeted.

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

India's Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China.

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries.

Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year's Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at an event held at a resort in the coastal city of Sanya.

The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza at the event.

(With PTI inputs)