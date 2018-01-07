Shatrughan Sinha 'anguished' by jail term given to Lalu, talks of 'expected events'

The judgement by the special CBI court in Ranchi against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has angered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that he is “disappointed by the judgement”.

In a series of tweets, Sinha heaped praises on the RJD chief, calling him a mass leader, and added that higher courts would be approached to get “desired relief” soon.

He made it a point to say that his tweets were in his "personal capacity as a family friend", ruling out any politics in the issue. However, he added, "I am a firm believer in healthy politics & not in the politics of vendetta."

Sinha tweeted: “This tweet is in my personal capacity as a family friend, not in any political capacity...& don't care about paid trollers & Sarkari darbaris. I am a firm believer in healthy politics & not in the politics of vendetta. I am certainly dissapointed by the judgement at Ranchi”.

“…like millions of HIS friends, followers, well wishers & family members. While I hold the Indian Judiciary in very high esteem, still, with due respect to the Judge who delivered verdict, I must admit that I am quite anguished by the judgement & harsh punishment as…”.

He also apparently targeted any political motive in actions against the former Bihar chief minister referring to “chain of expected events”.

Talking about the quantum of punishment awarded to the RJD chief, Sinha said that it should have been less harsh.

“...also by the chain of unexpected, or shall I say expected events.

Considering that so many have been let off by the honourable court - welcome decisions those - for lack of direct evidence, wish the quantum of punishment was less harsh, or lesser by at least a few months”.

“giving a chance for immediate bail. Hope wish& pray that the heartbroken family in general & HIS sons in particular & of course supporters & well wishers of the mass leader, will approach higher courts & get desired relief soon..sooner the better. Satyamevajayate! Jai Hind!”, he tweeted.

Notably, the special CBI court has found Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav and senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

The CBI court also summoned them to appear before it on January 23.

Reacting to the decision of the court, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had told mediapersons that he would respond through legal means if he got the notice.

Manoj Jha had termed the decision of the court as “shocking”, claiming that he never said anything about the verdict of the court.

"It is shocking because none of us uttered a single word against the judicial process or the judgement," Jha had said.

Reports said that senior Congress leader Manish Tewari was also found guilty of contempt of court by the court.

The leaders were served the notice by the CBI court reportedly for their comments against the decision to convict Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case.