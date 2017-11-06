Shatrughan Sinha attacks PM Modi again, says 'time to get out of one-man show'

New Delhi: Continuing his tirade against PM Narendra Modi, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said on Monday that it was time to get out of 'one-man show, two-man army'.

"High time, get out of the one-man show, two-man army syndrome and must take learned professionals, experts and most important mature seasoned politicians on board in the larger interest of nation and party. It is still not too late," he tweeted.

Sinha tagged veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in his tweet.

Last week too, the actor had launched an attack on PM Modi, citing a statement made by the latter on Diwali milan.

He had posted a series of tweets quoting PM's – “Some of our own people are not on the same page”.

Sinha had asked PM Modi as to what efforts had been made to find out why those leaders were not on the same page.

He had also referred to the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and had said that the party should see the “writing on the wall”.

....them - on some pretext or the other??

However, later he had posted on micro-blogging site:

Hope wish & pray that the victory flag of BJP flies high at Gujarat, Himachal & everywhere else in the country. Long Live BJP/Long Live NDA. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 2, 2017

But on November 02 Sinha wrote:

Trollers, Chamchas & Sarkari Darbaris...beware & handle with care! Any adverse reactions & fortune reverses will get attributed to you..1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 3, 2017

If you wish to truly contribute to the party & leadership, then provide support in the true sense... — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 3, 2017

Also hope wish and pray that popular & learned leaders like Yashwant Sinha are taken on board to help party...long live BJP, long live DNA. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 3, 2017

Earlier, the BJP member of Parliament from Patna had extended his support to Tamil film ‘Mersal’, which has been in controversy over actor Vijay’s dialogues on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India programme.

He said that people must support the movie and not remain defensive about the "perfectly legitimate issue".

However, Sinha had also said that the protestors of the movie don't represent the BJP's official view.