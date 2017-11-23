Shatrughan Sinha congratulates PM Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj on Justice Dalveer Bhandari's ICJ re-election

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the re-election of Justice Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

While congratulating the Prime Minister on Justice Bhandari's appointment, the actor-turned politician also heaped praise of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the great effort.

Sinha took to Twitter to express his views. Here's what he wrote: "I would like to congratulate Hon'ble PM @narendramodi & External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj for their great effort in getting Justice Dalveer Bhandari elected as member of the International Court of Justice. That too after 70 years. Bravo! Kudos to you & also the Honble PM."

In a major diplomatic victory for India, Justice Dalveer Bhandari was re-elected to the ICJ after the General Assembly rallied behind him in a show of strength that made Britain bow to the majority and withdraw its candidate Christopher Greenwood.

Sinha's praise for Modi comes as a surprise, as the BJP MP on several oocasions has made veiled attack on the Prime Minister.

Recently, in an apparent reference to PM Modi, Sinha on November 6 said that it was time to get out of 'one-man show, two-man army'.

"High time, get out of the one-man show, two-man army syndrome and must take learned professionals, experts and most important mature seasoned politicians on board in the larger interest of nation and party. It is still not too late," he had tweeted.

Sinha tagged veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in his tweet.

The veteran actor turned politician had questioned the Clean India Movement at a time when even foreign media outlets are highlighting the alarming levels of pollution in Delhi. Taking a dig at what he termed were 'knee-jerk reactions', he said opinions of experts and professionals must be sought to tackle the problem.