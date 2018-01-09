Shatrughan Sinha questions BMC demolition move: Paying price for honest politics?

Hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed illegal extensions and constructions at a property owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha in Mumbai, the actor has reacted angrily over the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha hinted at politics behind the action on the premises owned by him. The BJP leader tweeted, “People are asking me if I am paying the price for honest politics based on facts, figures & truth & for supporting statesman Yashwant Sinha’s support to Satara farmers,” also recalling the removal of his security cover in Delhi.

However, the actor-turned-politician further said that the demolition could be a “knee jerk reaction of BMC after the tragic fire in some Mumbai restaurants”. He said that he welcomes the “reaction” if that’s the case and expects the BMC to continue.

“The part demolition of my home "Ramayan" in Mumbai is presently the most talked about news. People are asking me if I am paying the price for honest politics based on facts, figures & truth & for supporting statesman Yashwant Sinha's support to Satara farmers.I have no answer,” he tweeted.

“It could well be! Started with the removal of my security cover in Delhi..& now demolition at my residence. In all fairness, it cud also be a knee jerk reaction of BMC after the tragic fire in some Mumbai restaurants. If so, I welcome the reaction..hope BMC continues.”

Sinha also added that “minor alteration” of breaking a toilet was blown out of proportion.

He tweeted, “in its efforts to monitor & reign in illegal constructions in the long run with all earnestness. But a minor alteration done by them (of breaking a toilet) has been blown out of proportion. Anyway, I am not going to cow down on matters of principle”

This comes after the BMC razed illegal extensions and constructions in an eight-storey residential building owned by Sinha in Juhu area of Mumbai.

The BMC had received several complaints of illegal extensions in Sinha's residence 'Ramayan' in the last few months. Subsequently, notices were also served to him, a civic official said.

"Though Sinha replied to our notices, we still found lapses and extensions violating the construction norms. Therefore, we served him another notice last week and demolished the illegal constructions yesterday," the official said.

The Lok Sabha member from Bihar, who has been at variance with the BJP's stand on a host of issues, was at home when the demolition work was carried out.

The civic official said Sinha cooperated while the illegal extensions were razed at his home, where he lives with his family.

The cine star-turned-parliamentarian had redeveloped his bungalow some years back to construct the eight-storey building.

According to the civic official, who supervised the demolition work, several extensions and alterations were made in the house, including two toilets and a pantry in the refuge area, a toilet on the terrace, an office and a 'pooja' (prayer) room.

