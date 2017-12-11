Shatrughan Sinha takes on Narendra Modi over 'unbelievable' allegations of Pakistan role in Gujarat polls

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha has once again trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming Congress leaders held a secret meeting with current and former Pakistani officials.

Disapproving of PM Modi raising questions about the alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat, the BJP MP said one must come up with new issues.

The actor-turned-politician questioned PM Modi for spinning "unsubstantiated and unbelievable" stories against political opponents.

"Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!" Sinha tweeted.

Modi on Sunday had accused a group of Congress leaders of meeting the Pakistan High Commissioner at Mani Shankar Aiyar's residence before the latter called him (Modi) "neech".

"There were media reports yesterday about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. It was attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, Pakistan's former foreign minister, India's former vice president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh," Modi told an election rally at Palanpur.

The meeting at Aiyar's house continued for almost three hours, Modi said, adding "the next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said Modi is "neech" (a vile man). This is a serious matter."

"(On one hand) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts?" Modi said.

Sinha also advised the Prime Minister to stop communalising the atmosphere and return to the promises that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made in the 2014 general elections.

"Sir! Instead of new twists and turns, stories and cover ups, let's go straight to the promises that we made, regarding housing, development, employment of youth, health, "Vikas model".

"Lets stop communalising the atmosphere and go back to healthy politics and healthy elections. Jai Hind!," the BJP MP from Patna Sahib said in another tweet.

Sinha, a former union minister has been vocal against the policies of the Modi government, especially demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.