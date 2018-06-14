हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shatrughan Sinha welcome to join RJD anytime: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha is welcome to join the opposition party if he is willing. The statement by Tejashwi came amid uproar over Sinha attending an Iftar party hosted by the RJD.

Referring to the actor-politician as Bihar’s pride, the former deputy chief minister said, “We have already said that Shatrughan Sinha is Bihar's pride, from many years he is being elected as MP from Patna Saheb. However, it is his decision if he is willing to join RJD, we will welcome it.”

Sinha had attended RJD’s Iftar party on Wednesday and had skipped the one organised by the Janata Dal United (JDU), which is an ally of the BJP. Reacting to it, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai said on Thursday that action would be taken against the actor-politician.

He had also taken to microblogging site Twitter to share pictures of the Iftar party, showering praises on the Yadav scion and the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Without saying much about the course of action that the party would take against Sinha, the Bihar BJP chief said, "His (Shatrughan Sinha) time has come near. Wait for the exact time when action will be taken."

Several others in the party are miffed with Sinha over regular criticism of the BJP by him. "Unless BJP central leadership reacts and takes a stand against Shatrughan Sinha, party leaders in the state are reluctant to say anything," a senior BJP leader told IANS.

