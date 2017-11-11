Government covering up sufferings of people: Shatrughan Sinha's latest barb at PM Modi

New Delhi: In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday accused the government of not highlighting the pain suffered by the people over demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

While saying that both note ban and GST are burning issues, Sinha accused the government of trying to divert attention to other issues and influence the media.

The Lok Sabha MP posted a tweet targeting the Prime Minister.

"No matter how we try to cover up the suffering, pain & chaotic situation of the poor, middle class, traders caused by demonetisation & GST implementation and divert attention to other issues & influence media friends, it remains a burning issue. Hope we dont pay a heavy price!" the actor- politician tweeted.

It is not the first time that Sinha has taken pot shots at PM Modi.

In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Sinha on November 6 said that it was time to get out of 'one-man show, two-man army'.

"High time, get out of the one-man show, two-man army syndrome and must take learned professionals, experts and most important mature seasoned politicians on board in the larger interest of nation and party. It is still not too late," he had tweeted.

Sinha tagged veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in his tweet.

Another senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Friday termed demonetisation and GST as failures and asked Prime Narendra Modi to sack Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over GST.

Sinha, who was the former finance minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime, rubbished Modi's claim that demonetisation and GST were successful, saying both exercises had actually failed.

Describing the GST as a “total mess”, Sinha asked the Prime Minister to remove Jaitley in a bid to improve the country's economy.

GST has ruined the nation's economy, Sinha asserted, adding that "Jaitley as the Finance Minister did not apply his brain when he prepared and implemented the GST. This is evident the way he has been tinkering it time and again. Even today some changes have been made. But any patchwork will not work. GST needs an overhaul."

The Prime Minister has maintained that demonetisation was a "decisive battle" 125 crore Indians fought against black money and won.