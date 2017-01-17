Sheena Bora case: After being charged with murder, Indrani Mukerjea seeks divorce from husband Peter

Mumbai: In a big twist in the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea now seeks divorce from her husband Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani, Peter, and Sanjeev Khanna were charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in Sheena Bora killing case today.

Indrani Mukerjea today informed a special CBI court that she wants to move a family court to divorce former media baron Peter Mukerjea, also a co-accused in the case, and change her 'Will' to donate properties for charity.

In the lunch recess, Indrani made an oral plea seeking permission from the special court to move the family court in suburban Bandra to initiate divorce proceedings against Peter.

She also orally informed the judge that she would like to change her 'Will' as she desired to donate her share in the family property to charitable organisations.

The judge told her that she need not take the special court's permission to file a divorce case or change her Will and was free to take such decisions on her own.

Peter had also come to the court as charges were framed against him but did not talk to Indrani or even greet her. Indrani's former husband Khanna was also present in the court.

A Special CBI Court today started the trial in the sensational murder case by framing charges against her mother Indrani, and Sheena's two step-fathers - former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and Kolkata-based businessman Sanjeev Khanna.

The trio has been charged with the murder, kidnapping, abetment to murder, hatching a conspiracy and other charges, of the 24-year-old Sheena, a former executive with Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, on April 24, 2012.

Sheena Bora, 24, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle on April 24, 2012, and later her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to the police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime.

Sheena was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter`s son, Rahul from an earlier marriage.