Indrani Mukerjea

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea discharged from hospital

Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena, 24, with the help of others in a car in April 2012.

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea discharged from hospital

Mumbai: Sheena Bora murder case co-accused Indrani Mukerjea has been discharged on Saturday, a day after she was hospitalised. She was discharged at 9:30 pm.

Indrani was rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai from the Byculla jail after she complained of low blood pressure on Friday. She was admitted to the JJ Hospital in view of hypotension with neurovascular problem following doctors' examination.

The 45-year-old accused complained of headache and hypotension (low blood pressure) after which she was examined by the doctors, Dr Wiqar Shaikh of the hospital had said.

She was brought to the Medicine OPD unit around noon, Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase had said.

This was her second hospital visit in a span of five days. The former media executive was also hospitalised for treatment of suspected drug overdose in April. 

Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in a car in April 2012. A financial dispute was one of the reasons behind the killing, according to the CBI.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after Indrani's former driver, arrested for possession of a firearm, told police about it during his interrogation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Indrani MukerjeaSheena Bora murder casePeter Mukerjea

