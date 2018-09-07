Sheena Bora murder case: Special CBI court rejects Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

MUMBAI: A special CBI Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case.

She is the prime accused in the murder case and has been lodged in Byculla jail in south Mumbai. 24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute. Her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Sheena was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship.

Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year. Rai has turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.

Earlier in April this year, she was admitted to the JJ Hospital following an alleged drug overdose. She had been brought to the hospital a "semi-conscious" condition from her cell in the Byculla Jail. The state prisons department had ordered an inquiry to find out how Mukerjea fell ill in the jail.

Indrani's health had deteriorated after she had an overdose of anti-depressants, which were not prescribed to her. She was made to undergo a series of medical tests in the hospital.

There were also reports that she has sent a divorce notice to husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea, seeking an amicable and mutual consent end to their 16-year-old marriage. The notice was reportedly dispatched via speed post to Arthur Jail road where Peter is lodged after he refused to accept it by hand in court premises.