Sheena Bora murder: Indrani called Peter from spot where body was dumped, says driver

MUMBAI: The driver of Indrani and Peter Mukerjea on Tuesday revealed in an interrogation that Indrani spoke to Peter on phone from the spot where the body of Sheena Bora was eventually dumped.

The latest statement of driver Shyamvar Rai claimed that the couple was in touch with each other while Sheena's murder was plotted and executed.

Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case which took place on April 24, 2012, came to light in 2015 with the arrest of Rai.

Her husband Peter Mukerjea is a co-accused in the case – over his alleged role in the disappearance of her daughter.

The fallen former socialite had alleged that Peter may have played a direct role in the disappearance of their teenage daughter Sheena Bora.

In her application, Indrani said she suspects that Peter has manipulated the circumstances to frame her with the help of driver Shyamvar Rai, who has now turned approver in the case.

Indrani, her ex-husband Peter and driver Rai have been accused of strangling the 24-year-old girl, Sheena.

Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the dense forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.