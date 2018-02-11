Sheikh Sultan, member of Abu Dhabi Royal Family, begins speech with 'Jai Siya Ram', video goes viral: WATCH

Abu Dhabi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in UAE on Saturday, on the second leg of his three-nation tour, an old video of a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family became viral on the social media.

The two-year-old video, which is being widely shared on the social media, shows Sheikh Sultan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal family, attending a Ram Katha programme conducted by famous spiritual guru Morari Bapu.

Sheikh Sultan had come to attend what was the 780th 'Ram Katha' by Morari Bapu, the renowned exponent of the Ram Charit Manas.

During the event, which was held in Abu Dhabi between September 17-25, 2016, Sheikh Sultan was invited on stage to share his views.

Unexpectedly, Sheikh Sultan began his speech by saying 'Jai Siya Ram', sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch the video here.

Interestingly, the video started doing the rounds on the social media platforms shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in UAE Saturday evening from Jordan, on the second leg of his three-nation tour of West Asia.

He was received by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other members of the Royal Family at the airport.

The two leaders hugged each other and exchanged pleasantries.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for the special gesture of receiving him at the airport and said his visit will have a positive impact on India-UAE ties.

"We warmly welcome our state guest and valued friend, the Indian Prime Minister H.E.@narendramodi to the UAE. His visit reflects our long-standing historical ties and is a testament to our friendly bilateral relationship," Mohammed Bin Zayed, also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here on his second visit to the UAE, held wide-ranging talks with and Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Modi had first visited the UAE as prime minister in August 2015.

After their talks, the two sides signed five agreements related to the energy sector, railways, manpower and financial services.

On Sunday, he will address at a community event at Dubai Opera.