Shimla rape case: Himachal Pradesh CM writes to PM Modi to handover case to CBI

Her dead body was reportedly found a day after she went missing from nearby forest area.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:10

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday informed that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to handover the brutal Shimla rape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to ANI here, Virbhadra Singh said, "As soon as the police received the information, they immediately took the appropriate actions in connection with the case. The accused have been arrested. The way media channels have reported the news is not correct. We are worried and we are responsible for the safety and security of the state."

Singh further informed that he personally wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to handover the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also had a discussion with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in regards to the case.

A minor girl had gone to school on July 5 and was allegedly raped and murdered. 

Her dead body was reportedly found a day after she went missing from nearby forest area.

Six accused were arrested, after the father of the girl lodged a complaint with the Kotkhai Police Station in Shimla.

It was further claimed that one of the accused had died under alleged mysterious circumstances in the police custody.

The CBI has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Superintendent of Police and an Additional Superintendent and a Deputy Superintendent and taken over the investigation of both the cases.

Himachal Pradesh Shimla CBI Special Investigation Team Prime Minister Narendra Modi Home Minister Rajnath Singh

