Shirdi Saibaba Trust removes controversial signboards after protests

By Prashant Sharma, Yogesh Khare

The Saibaba Sansthan Trust has removed the signboards, which had triggered protests by some locals and members of the Muslim community in the holy town of Shirdi in Maharashtra. Two signboards directing towards Dwarkamai were recently replaced, evoking angry reactions from some devotees.

Signboards mentioning ‘Dwarkamai Masjid’ were replaced with ‘Dwarkamai Mandir’ boards. Following this, a group of local residents had staged a protest march in Shirdi on Monday. The locals have demanded that some newly-installed ‘saffron’ boards and flags must also be removed within eight days.

The protestors have alleged that the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust is being saffronised. Inscription of Om word on the Sai flag pillar recently had added fuel to the fire.

They alleged that since new members and new committee took charge of the administration of the holy shrine, colours of almost all signboards were also changed.

A letter was recently submitted before the Chief Executive Officer of the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust in this regard. All the complaints concerning the alleged issue were submitted in the letter.

According to the complainant, the structure and functioning of the holy shrine is being altered and is being designed to represent a religion. It must be noted that the rituals in the Sai temple have always been performed as per Hindu customs.

This comes over a month after the centenary festival of the Shirdi Saibaba Samadhi, which began on October 17 and concluded on October 19. During the three days, the trust had received donations worth Rs 5.97 crore.

Nearly three lakh devotees from across the country and abroad visited the shrine during the three-day festival. Saibaba, a widely revered saint, is believed to have taken samadhi in Shirdi on October 15, 1918.