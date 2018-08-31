'Shiv bhakt' Rahul Gandhi set to undertake Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

NEW DELHI: Several months after he expressed his desire to visit Kailash Mansarovar – the abode of Lord Shiva - Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake the pilgrimage on Friday.

Though the details about Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage have not been shared by the Congress party as yet, the sources claim he is likely to go pilgrimage on August 31 via Kathmandu for the journey to Mount Kailash.

The Congress president is expected to complete his journey by September 12.

The Gandhi scion had first announced his intention at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on April 29 while addressing the 'Aakrosh' rally. Calling himself a 'Shiv bhakt' (Lord Shiva’s devotee), the Congress president said that he wanted to thank Lord Shiva and shared his frightening experience which he had on a plane.

“A few days ago, we were on our way to Karnataka on an aircraft. And the aircraft suddenly came down by 8,000 feet. I thought gaadi gayi [that it was all over]. At that moment, it struck my mind that I have to go to Kailash Mansarovar,” Rahul Gandhi had said at the 'Aakrosh' rally.

Interestingly, the timing of Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has a political significance since it comes just ahead of crucial assembly elections in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

A visit to Mount Kailash - considered to be abode of Lord Shiva - carries political significance and is expected to improve Rahul Gandhi and his party's image across the majority Hindu voters.

In view of BJP's criticism of Congress for being a party that only believes in minority appeasement, Rahul Gandhi had in the recent times visited several places of worship, especially temples, during the run-up to assembly elections in Gujarat and Karnataka – a move that was seen as a course correction by the party.

He had previously called himself a janeu-dhari (sacred thread wearing) Brahmin and a devotee of Lord Shiva during the Gujarat elections.