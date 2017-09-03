close
Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance Ministry - Profile

Here is the profile of Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance Ministry.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 22:02

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance Ministry.

Shukla is a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh and a member of the parliamentary standing committee on rural development. Elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for four consecutive terms in 1989, 1991, 1993 and 1996, he was a state cabinet minister for eight years and is known for his work in fields of rural development, education and prison reform. A law graduate from Gorakhpur University, Shukla started as a student leader in the 1970s. He was also a part of the movement against Emergency and was imprisoned for 19 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act.

Shiv Pratap ShuklaNarendra ModiMoSFinance MinistryRajya Sabha

