Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena boycotts floor test, says Modi government needs to be 'more accountable'

The Shiv Sena on Friday morning boycotted the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Ahead of the crucial floor test, the party held a meeting where the decision to boycott the house proceeding was taken.

NEW DELHI: The Shiv Sena on Friday morning boycotted the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Ahead of the crucial floor test, the party held a meeting where the decision to boycott the house proceeding was taken.

No-confidence motion debate Live Updates

“Absolutely not. We haven't even signed our attendance,” Anandrao Adsul, Lok Sabha MP from Shiv Sena when asked if his party will take part in the trust vote.

Earlier in the day, party mouthpiece Saamna carried an editorial which read that the entire exercise would make the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government more accountable.

“Even the opposition knows it does not have the numbers to make the government fall. But the no-confidence motion brought about has not been with the view to topple the government but to make the Modi government more accountable,” said the article.

The editorial further predicted that the government will give complex answers when attacked with a slew of questions and that certain tactics would be used which would show Indian democracy in a bad light.

On Thursday, reports of Shiv Sena supporting the BJP-led NDA government during the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha emerged. 

A source close to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that party will take part in the no-trust vote, saying it has decided to back the government in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. 

According to PTI, Sena chief whip Chandrakant Khaire had issued a whip asking all members to be present in the House when the motion is taken up for discussion tomorrow and support the government. 

