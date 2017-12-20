हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Shiv Sena burns Pakistan's effigy, demands security for minorities

Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday carried out a demonstration against Pakistan here to protest against alleged forced conversions of the minority Hindus in the country.

PTI| Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 20:46 PM IST
File photo

Jammu: Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday carried out a demonstration against Pakistan here to protest against alleged forced conversions of the minority Hindus in the country.

Led by Shiv Sena's state president Dimpy Kohli, the protesters sloganeered against Pakistan and burnt its effigy as they demanded the security of minority Hindus.

"We are warning the government of Pakistan not to allow anyone to harass the people of minority community otherwise the outcome will be bad for Pakistan," said Kohli.

Shiv Sena's General Secretary Manish Sahni said the people of the minority communities were "unsafe" in Pakistan.

"Pakistan is just not a terrorist country but also a cruel country. With each passing day, anti-social elements in Pakistan are harassing the minorities and are forcing them to change their religion to Islam," Sahni said.

He said it was "unfortunate" that none is coming forward to rescue the people of minority communities of their plight and appealed the Indian government to approach the United Nations for the security of Sikhs in Pakistan.

