close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Shiv Sena claims PM Narendra Modi offered NCP's Supriya Sule Cabinet berth

BJP ally Shiv Sena has now claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule a berth in his cabinet.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 10:08
Shiv Sena claims PM Narendra Modi offered NCP&#039;s Supriya Sule Cabinet berth

Mumbai: BJP ally Shiv Sena has now claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule a berth in his cabinet.

According to PTI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had made this claim in a signed article in the party7 mouthpiece `Saamana'.

In the Sena article, which was published on September 10, Raut claimed that during a meeting with the NCP chief he had asked about media reports that Pawar would be joining the Modi cabinet.

"Pawar told me there is no truth in the media reports. He described such reports as height of stupidity," Raut wrote in article.

"Rumours are being spread about my party. Modi had once told me he wanted Supriya in his cabinet. Supriya, who was present at that meeting, told Modi that she would be the last person to join the BJP," Raut, who is also the editor of the newspaper, cited Pawar as saying.

The Sena MP also said that Pawar told him that NCP's stand is very clear, yet rumours are spread to create confusion.

"Sharad Pawar says this. But there are senior NCP leaders who are in touch with (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Shiv Sena has no reason to be worried even if the NCP seeks to be part of the Fadnavis cabinet and the chief minister is holding secret meetings with NCP leaders," Raut said.

When Pawar was contacted for clarity, one of his close aides said that he was in Baramati, his hometown, and would respond to the Saamana article at an "appropriate" time. 

With PTI inputs

TAGS

Shiv SenaNarendra ModiUnion Cabinet ExpansionSupriya SuleBJPNCPSaamana

From Zee News

Apple&#039;s new flagship device may be $1000 &#039;&#039;iPhone X&#039;&#039;
Mobiles

Apple's new flagship device may be $1000 ''i...

&#039;We&#039;re all responsible for 9/11,&#039; says PM Modi
India

'We're all responsible for 9/11,' says PM Mo...

World

On Hurricane Bay, a Florida fisherman tries to ride out the...

Hurricane Irma&#039;s winds buckle three giant cranes in South Florida
World

Hurricane Irma's winds buckle three giant cranes in So...

World

UN to vote on new North Korea sanctions on Monday afternoon...

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi begins US visit
India

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi begins US visit

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 to be launched today: All you should know
Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 to be launched today: All you sh...

Kailash Satyarthi&#039;s fight against child sexual abuse; begins 35-day long Bharat Yatra
India

Kailash Satyarthi's fight against child sexual abuse;...

Meet &#039;GST&#039; daughters – three newborns named &#039;Garavi, Sanchi, Taravi&#039; in Gujarat
Gujarat

Meet 'GST' daughters – three newborns named...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'

GST on sanitary pads: Tax, gender, and the law of unintended consequences