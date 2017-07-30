close
Shiv Sena committed to Thane's development, says Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray said unlike some other parties, the Sena does not believe in giving empty promises.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 11:33
Shiv Sena committed to Thane&#039;s development, says Uddhav
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Thane: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said his party is committed to the development of Thane and the city is poised to see radical changes in the next 10 years.

"Within the next 10 years, you will see the face of the city changing drastically on account of the development works being undertaken by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)," he said on July 30.

Thackeray said the people of Thane reposed faith in the party by electing it to rule the civic body with a clear majority in the elections held early this year.

Thackeray was speaking after attending a slew of foundation stone laying functions in the city.

He said the Sena founder Bal Thackeray had special affection for the city.

"I had promised you during the electioneering that the Sena will give better facilities to the people of Thane. We are now fulfilling those promises."

Thackeray said unlike some other parties, the Sena does not believe in giving empty promises.

During his short visit to the city, he performed `bhoomi pooja' for a grand central park, a world-class gymnastics centre and a hostel for working women.

Shiv SenaUddhav ThackerayDevelopmentThane Municipal Corporation

