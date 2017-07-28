Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of venomous salvos

Mumbai: Reacting over the 'ghar wapsi' by Janata Dal (United) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Shiv Sena on Friday fired a sardonic salvo at the new tie-up and said both the BJP and the JDU, who are brimming with bonhomie presently, in the past two years left no stone unturned in bringing each other down.

Mocking the history of see-sawing ties between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena questioned that though the two prominent leaders are oozing love and heaping praises at each other, how will they explain the venom they spewed against one another in the past years.

"Amit Shah said that if Nitish Kumar wins Pakistan would celebrate, so is Pakistan celebrating now? Seems like the BJP has itself made Pakistan happy by collaborating with Nitish," Shiv Sena Editorial mouth piece Saamana stated.

"Nitish accused Prime Minister Modi of being non-secular. He also accused the BJP of functioning according to the RSS ideology. Nitish even went on saying that when Prime Minister Modi was the chief Minister of Gujarat he killed Muslims, so if Modi ji is nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate my conscious will now allow me to be a part of NDA," the article added.

Shiv Sena further aimed potshots at the BJP and said that in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case, Nitish spoke against the saffron outfit, so how will the latter party forget such sharp criticism.

"Nitish favoured Ishrat and slammed the Centre, how will the Modi government digest all the criticism," the article said.

Meanwhile, Kumar who took oath as Bihar Chief Minister yesterday, later in the day will prove his majority in the state assembly.

It will be a special session where the new Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance will prove their political mettle.