Maratha reservation

Shiv Sena mouthpiece questions PM, Centre for not resolving Maratha reservation issue

An editorial in Saamna has charged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Narendra Modi of not finding a solution to the Maratha reservation stir.

PTI Photo

Coming down hard on Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, an editorial in Saamna - the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena - has questioned why he and the BJP government in New Delhi cannot resolve the ongoing crisis related to the Maratha reservation issue.

Protests across Maharashtra this week by members of the Maratha community led to large-scale violence, arson and vandalism. There were incidents of stone pelting from protestors who were also lathicharged by police officials. The worst of such incidents was in Navi Mumbai where 150 vehicles - including police buses - were torched.

Urging Fadnavis to stand up and act, the editorial in Saamna accused the state and central government of looking away. "Why can't CM Fadnavis go to Delhi, meet the Prime Minister and find a solution to the Maratha reservation issue. PM Modi is often not in Delhi and he is not interested in matters related to the state and the country. To crush protests has become the policy of the government."

Saamna has been extremely critical of BJP's policies - yet another sign of spiralling ties between Sena and BJP.

The issue of Maratha reservation may have come as another opportunity for Sena to turn its guns towards its one-time ally.

People from the Maratha community have been demanding reservation in government jobs and in the education sector. An influential community, they form around 30 per cent of the state's population and want 16 per cent reservation.

