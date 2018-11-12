Shiv Sena takes a dig at RSS, PM Modi over ‘Hunkar’ rally for Ram temple

The Shiv Sena on Monday took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the ‘Hunkar’ rally called by the latter on November 25. Questioning the call for the rally for construction on Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana questioned that if such rallies can ensure the temple construction, why were hundreds of ‘kar sevaks’ sacrificed 25 years ago.

Asserting that the construction of Ram temple is an issue of national pride, the Saamana article said that RSS had forgotten about the same earlier, but was reminded of it once the Shiv Sena declared that its members would go to Ayodhya on November 25.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the article further said that had they taken up the issue of Ram temple construction in the first six months of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre, Ayodhya would have already got a temple by now.

The article further pointed that different groups, such as the RSS, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) etc had given separate calls for protests in Ayodhya. It questioned if such “separatism” on the part of Hindu groups had led to the exile of lord Ram.

According to the Shiv Sena, it is a victory for the party that after its call for visit to Ayodhya on November 25, all other groups had chosen the same date to launch their agitation for the construction of Ram temple.

Last week, the Shiv Sena had in another Saamana article asked as to why Prime Minister Modi had not visited Ayodhya even once after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A day after the Prime Minister visited Kedarnath, the Shiv Sena demanded that the BJP strongman must visit Ayodhya as well.