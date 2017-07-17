close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 12:12
Shiv Sena taunts Sonia Gandhi, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi used all powers to save Yakub Memon

New Delhi: Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for naming former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, as the opposition candidate for the post of Vice President.

While commenting on the Opposition's VP pick, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Madam ji (Sonia Gandhi), you appointed Gopalkrishna Gandhi, as the Vice President nominee, who used all his power to save Yakub Memon from death penalty."

Over 22 years after the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Yakub Memon, the sole convict on death row, was hanged in 2015.

Yakub was alleged to have helped arrange for funds and other logistics for the blasts and sent at least 13 to 14 accused to Pakistan from Mumbai via Dubai for training in handling of arms and ammunition. He was arrested in Delhi on his arrival from Kathmandu on August 6, 1994.

18 political parties, including Coingress, have decided to support Gopal Krishna Gandhi for the post of Vice President.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, JD-S, NCP, JD-U, BSP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, National Conference, DMK, RLD, CPI, Kerala Cong-M, JMM, RSP, IUML and AIUDF have extended support for Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Shiv Sena Sonia Gandhi Gopalkrishna Gandhi Yakub Memon Vice Presidential elections Sanjay Raut

